ASML (EPA:ASML) Given a €316.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

ASML (EPA:ASML) has been assigned a €316.00 ($367.44) price objective by Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank set a €260.00 ($302.33) target price on ASML and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €320.00 ($372.09) target price on ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €280.00 ($325.58) target price on ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €310.00 ($360.47) price objective on ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €270.00 ($313.95) price objective on ASML and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €291.00 ($338.37).

