Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,310,000 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the January 15th total of 2,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 599,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 9.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

ASMB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub raised Assembly Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $74.00 price objective on Assembly Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.75.

Get Assembly Biosciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ASMB traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.42. The stock had a trading volume of 189,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,246. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $555.58 million, a P/E ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.68. Assembly Biosciences has a 1 year low of $8.13 and a 1 year high of $25.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.20.

In other news, EVP Richard James Colonno sold 33,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $826,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jacqueline Sybil Papkoff sold 1,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $30,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Assembly Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $576,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Assembly Biosciences by 23.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Assembly Biosciences by 75.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 90,080 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Assembly Biosciences by 107.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 34,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 18,094 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Assembly Biosciences by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 452,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after purchasing an additional 5,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Assembly Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assembly Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.