Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America set a $19.00 target price on shares of Associated Banc and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Associated Banc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stephens set a $22.00 target price on shares of Associated Banc and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Associated Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of ASB opened at $20.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.67. Associated Banc has a 52 week low of $18.52 and a 52 week high of $23.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Associated Banc had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The firm had revenue of $293.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Associated Banc will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is 36.55%.

In other news, insider Tammy C. Stadler sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $124,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,991 shares in the company, valued at $902,806.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John P. Hankerd sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total transaction of $123,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,358.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,800 shares of company stock valued at $313,370 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in shares of Associated Banc by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Associated Banc by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Associated Banc by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

