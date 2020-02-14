AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given a GBX 8,500 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) has been assigned a GBX 8,500 ($111.81) price target by Barclays in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.79% from the stock’s previous close.

AZN has been the topic of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets raised their target price on AstraZeneca from GBX 7,700 ($101.29) to GBX 8,000 ($105.24) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 5,800 ($76.30) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($111.81) target price on AstraZeneca and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,000 ($78.93) price objective on AstraZeneca and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 7,912.14 ($104.08).

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Shares of LON:AZN opened at GBX 7,405 ($97.41) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.59. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of GBX 109.51 ($1.44) and a 1 year high of GBX 8,227.88 ($108.23). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 7,668.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 7,328.85. The firm has a market cap of $100.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.46.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.