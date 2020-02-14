AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets raised their price objective on AstraZeneca from GBX 7,700 ($101.29) to GBX 8,000 ($105.24) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 6,235 ($82.02) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,000 ($78.93) price objective on AstraZeneca and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 8,400 ($110.50) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AstraZeneca from GBX 7,400 ($97.34) to GBX 8,100 ($106.55) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 7,912.14 ($104.08).

LON:AZN opened at GBX 7,613 ($100.14) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 7,668.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 7,328.85. The stock has a market cap of $100.07 billion and a PE ratio of 47.76. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of GBX 109.51 ($1.44) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,227.88 ($108.23).

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

