AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Shore Capital in a research report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AZN. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on AstraZeneca from GBX 8,300 ($109.18) to GBX 8,500 ($111.81) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 5,800 ($76.30) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 6,235 ($82.02) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AstraZeneca from GBX 7,400 ($97.34) to GBX 8,100 ($106.55) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 7,912.14 ($104.08).

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at GBX 7,613 ($100.14) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $100.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 7,668.20 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 7,328.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.59. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of GBX 109.51 ($1.44) and a twelve month high of GBX 8,227.88 ($108.23).

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

