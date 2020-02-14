Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 675,500 shares, a decrease of 9.5% from the January 15th total of 746,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 233,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several brokerages recently commented on ATRO. Dougherty & Co cut Astronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Astronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub cut Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Astronics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

ATRO stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.19. The company had a trading volume of 132,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,666. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.54 and a 200-day moving average of $29.08. Astronics has a one year low of $24.93 and a one year high of $44.34. The stock has a market cap of $791.56 million, a PE ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Astronics by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 17,080 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Astronics by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 282,225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,888,000 after buying an additional 41,949 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Astronics by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 632,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,680,000 after buying an additional 24,256 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Astronics by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,552 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 10,862 shares during the period. Finally, NWQ Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Astronics by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC now owns 548,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,334,000 after buying an additional 63,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

Astronics Company Profile

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, electronics, and semiconductor industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems; electrical power generation, distribution, and motions systems; aircraft structures; avionics products; system certification; and connectivity and other products.

