ATC Coin Trading Down 4.4% Over Last Week (ATCC)

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. In the last seven days, ATC Coin has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. One ATC Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0052 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, BiteBTC and Instant Bitex. ATC Coin has a total market cap of $1.98 million and approximately $3,010.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ATC Coin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.01 or 0.00788490 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00009578 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000056 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00006744 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000352 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000836 BTC.

About ATC Coin

ATCC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 377,849,072 coins. ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial. ATC Coin’s official website is www.atccoin.com.

ATC Coin Coin Trading

ATC Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Trade Satoshi and Instant Bitex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATC Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ATC Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ATC Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ATC Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.