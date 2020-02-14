Atheios Market Capitalization Achieves $9,047.00 (ATH)

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. During the last week, Atheios has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar. Atheios has a total market capitalization of $9,047.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Atheios coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and STEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Atheios

ATH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 29th, 2018. Atheios’ total supply is 17,625,948 coins and its circulating supply is 17,543,150 coins. Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain. The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Atheios is www.atheios.com.

Atheios Coin Trading

Atheios can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atheios should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atheios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

