Atlantic Power Corp (NYSE:AT) Short Interest Update

Atlantic Power Corp (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 409,800 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the January 15th total of 384,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 264,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of AT stock opened at $2.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.05, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.37. Atlantic Power has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $266.80 million, a PE ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.83.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Atlantic Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th.

In related news, insider James Patrick D’angelo sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total transaction of $216,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,409 shares in the company, valued at $80,515.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Atlantic Power during the second quarter worth about $2,038,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Atlantic Power by 209.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 750,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 508,223 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA raised its stake in Atlantic Power by 107.0% during the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 769,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 397,666 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Atlantic Power during the fourth quarter worth about $403,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Atlantic Power by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,231,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,200,000 after purchasing an additional 116,568 shares during the period. 62.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlantic Power Company Profile

Atlantic Power Corp. is a power producer company, which engages in owning power generation assets. The firm operates through its segments: East U.S., West U.S., Canada and Un-Allocated Corporate. It projects sell electricity and steam to investment-grade utilities and creditworthy large customers under long term Power Purchase Agreements.

