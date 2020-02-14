Atlas Air Worldwide (AAWW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.10 per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ AAWW traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.92. 15,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,545. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.41. The firm has a market cap of $696.70 million, a P/E ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 2.22. Atlas Air Worldwide has a twelve month low of $20.61 and a twelve month high of $60.72.

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

AAWW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

In related news, CFO Spencer Schwartz sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $170,495.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,241 shares in the company, valued at $583,381.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Flynn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total transaction of $135,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 150,124 shares in the company, valued at $4,068,360.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

Featured Article: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.