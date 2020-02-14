Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Upgraded at UBS Group

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) was upgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. DNB Markets started coverage on Atlas Copco in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Atlas Copco from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Bank of America raised Atlas Copco from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut Atlas Copco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Atlas Copco presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Atlas Copco alerts:

Shares of Atlas Copco stock remained flat at $$49.44 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 22 shares, compared to its average volume of 175. Atlas Copco has a twelve month low of $41.20 and a twelve month high of $63.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.78.

About Atlas Copco

Boliden AB (publ), a metals company, explores for, mines, smelts, and recycles metals. It operates in two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. The company mines for zinc, copper, lead, gold, silver, nickel, and tellurium deposits. It operates the Aitik, the Boliden Area, and Garpenberg mines in Sweden; Tara mine in Ireland; and Kylylahti and Kevitsa mines in Finland.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Copco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Copco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.