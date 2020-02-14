Atlas Protocol (ATP) Hits Market Capitalization of $16.01 Million

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. During the last week, Atlas Protocol has traded 11.8% higher against the dollar. Atlas Protocol has a market capitalization of $16.01 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Atlas Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0062 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges including BitMart and Gate.io.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Atlas Protocol alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003251 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $361.09 or 0.03487642 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009671 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00254473 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00042941 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00161566 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000081 BTC.

About Atlas Protocol

Atlas Protocol was first traded on August 7th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,576,065,703 tokens. Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Atlas Protocol is atlasp.io. Atlas Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@atlasp.

Buying and Selling Atlas Protocol

Atlas Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and BitMart. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atlas Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atlas Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atlas Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Atlas Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atlas Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.