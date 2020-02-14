Atomic Wallet Coin Hits One Day Volume of $3,452.00 (AWC)

Atomic Wallet Coin (CURRENCY:AWC) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. Atomic Wallet Coin has a market cap of $1.55 million and approximately $3,452.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atomic Wallet Coin token can currently be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00002454 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Over the last week, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003255 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $356.28 or 0.03473080 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009755 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.71 or 0.00250670 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00042311 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00156790 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About Atomic Wallet Coin

Atomic Wallet Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,157,257 tokens. The official message board for Atomic Wallet Coin is medium.com/atomic-wallet. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official Twitter account is @atomicwallet. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official website is atomicwallet.io. The Reddit community for Atomic Wallet Coin is /r/atomicwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Atomic Wallet Coin Token Trading

Atomic Wallet Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Wallet Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atomic Wallet Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atomic Wallet Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

