AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) CEO Michael H. Carrel Sells 25,000 Shares

AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $1,075,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,014,070. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRC traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.09. The company had a trading volume of 7,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,683. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.60 and its 200-day moving average is $30.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.87 and a beta of 0.29. AtriCure Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.57 and a 52 week high of $43.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in AtriCure during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in AtriCure by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,215 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in AtriCure by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in AtriCure by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in AtriCure during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of AtriCure in a report on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up from $39.00) on shares of AtriCure in a report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AtriCure currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.86.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

