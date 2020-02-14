AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Position Raised by Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 365,872 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,798 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for approximately 2.5% of Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $14,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of T. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in AT&T by 7.0% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 810,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,682,000 after purchasing an additional 52,890 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 39.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,574,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,569,000 after buying an additional 444,368 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 12.1% in the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 841,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,856,000 after buying an additional 90,630 shares during the period. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 6.0% in the third quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC now owns 82,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after buying an additional 4,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE T opened at $38.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.63. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.55 and a 1 year high of $39.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.47 and its 200 day moving average is $37.41.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This is a boost from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on T shares. Moffett Nathanson downgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on AT&T in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on AT&T to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AT&T from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.25.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

