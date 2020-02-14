AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management

Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management grew its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,594 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,845 shares during the period. Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 18.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,020,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,060,292,000 after acquiring an additional 4,292,231 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 63.9% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,692,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220,433 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 82.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,762,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,159 shares during the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 233.3% in the third quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,459,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 4,601,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,813,000 after acquiring an additional 931,469 shares during the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Standpoint Research cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE T opened at $38.31 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $29.55 and a one year high of $39.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.63.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. This is a positive change from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

