Auctus Achieves Market Capitalization of $438,719.00 (AUC)

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded 19.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. During the last week, Auctus has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Auctus has a total market capitalization of $438,719.00 and $264.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Auctus token can now be bought for about $0.0074 or 0.00000072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bancor Network, Ethfinex and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Auctus alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003271 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $356.60 or 0.03469064 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009738 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00250664 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00043129 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00157645 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About Auctus

Auctus launched on August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,658 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,535,815 tokens. The official website for Auctus is auctus.org. Auctus’ official message board is blog.auctus.org. The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Auctus Token Trading

Auctus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, Bancor Network and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auctus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Auctus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Auctus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Auctus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.