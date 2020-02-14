Audentes Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BOLD) Position Boosted by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Audentes Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BOLD) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,800 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of Audentes Therapeutics worth $6,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Audentes Therapeutics by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 241,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,772,000 after acquiring an additional 17,483 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Audentes Therapeutics by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 773,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,721,000 after acquiring an additional 255,086 shares in the last quarter. Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new position in Audentes Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,927,000. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in Audentes Therapeutics by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 45,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Audentes Therapeutics by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,453 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BOLD shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Audentes Therapeutics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine lowered Audentes Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Audentes Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 20th. HC Wainwright lowered Audentes Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Audentes Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.86.

Shares of Audentes Therapeutics stock opened at $59.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 2.18. Audentes Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $60.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.13.

About Audentes Therapeutics

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients living with serious, life-threatening rare diseases caused by single gene defects. The company is developing AT132, which is in Phase I/II clinical studies for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy (XLMTM); AT342 that is in Phase I/II clinical studies to treat crigler-najjar syndrome; AT845, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 to treat CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

