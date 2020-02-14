Augur (REP) Market Cap Tops $187.39 Million

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. One Augur token can currently be bought for $17.04 or 0.00164875 BTC on popular exchanges including BX Thailand, Cobinhood, Binance and Bitbns. Augur has a market cap of $187.39 million and $35.27 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Augur has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003243 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $360.68 or 0.03490889 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009679 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.38 or 0.00255300 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00042051 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00158431 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000078 BTC.

About Augur

Augur’s launch date was November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Augur’s official website is www.augur.net.

Augur Token Trading

Augur can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Cryptopia, Zebpay, Bithumb, LATOKEN, AirSwap, Bitbns, Kraken, ABCC, Koinex, Bitsane, GOPAX, HitBTC, DragonEX, Mercatox, Bittrex, Gatecoin, Ethfinex, BitBay, Binance, Poloniex, CoinTiger, ChaoEX, Crex24, Livecoin, BX Thailand, Gate.io, Upbit, Cobinhood and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Augur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Augur using one of the exchanges listed above.

