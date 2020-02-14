Aurora Hits Market Cap of $15.89 Million (AOA)

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. During the last week, Aurora has traded up 10.7% against the US dollar. One Aurora token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Indodax, CoinEgg and Bitinka. Aurora has a total market cap of $15.89 million and $2.79 million worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Aurora alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00048808 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $639.47 or 0.06233662 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00062108 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005022 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00157161 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00024841 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003694 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001575 BTC.

About Aurora

Aurora (AOA) is a token. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,542,330,148 tokens. Aurora’s official website is www.aurorachain.io. The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial. Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aurora

Aurora can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitinka, CoinEgg, Kucoin and Indodax. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurora should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aurora using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aurora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aurora and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.