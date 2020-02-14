Aurubis (ETR:NDA) PT Set at €50.00 by Nord/LB

Aurubis (ETR:NDA) has been assigned a €50.00 ($58.14) target price by stock analysts at Nord/LB in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.50% from the stock’s current price.

NDA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €37.00 ($43.02) target price on Aurubis and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank set a €51.00 ($59.30) price target on Aurubis and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Independent Research set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on shares of Aurubis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €36.00 ($41.86) price objective on shares of Aurubis and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €59.00 ($68.60) price objective on shares of Aurubis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €46.78 ($54.39).

NDA traded up €1.16 ($1.35) on Friday, hitting €50.76 ($59.02). 219,894 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,299. Aurubis has a 12-month low of €34.97 ($40.66) and a 12-month high of €58.00 ($67.44). The company has a 50 day moving average of €52.85 and a 200-day moving average of €45.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion and a PE ratio of 11.98.

About Aurubis

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and metal-bearing recycling materials to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

