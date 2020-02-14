Aurubis (ETR:NDA) PT Set at €52.00 by Deutsche Bank

Aurubis (ETR:NDA) received a €52.00 ($60.47) price target from Deutsche Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.65% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Independent Research set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on Aurubis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €51.00 ($59.30) price target on Aurubis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €37.00 ($43.02) price target on Aurubis and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Warburg Research set a €59.00 ($68.60) price target on Aurubis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on Aurubis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Aurubis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €46.78 ($54.39).

Shares of NDA opened at €50.66 ($58.91) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.96. Aurubis has a one year low of €34.97 ($40.66) and a one year high of €58.00 ($67.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €52.85 and a 200 day moving average price of €45.63.

Aurubis Company Profile

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and metal-bearing recycling materials to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

