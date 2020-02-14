Autohome (ATHM) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect Autohome to post earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter.

Shares of ATHM stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.00. 7,518 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 566,575. Autohome has a 12 month low of $65.46 and a 12 month high of $117.99. The company has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.67.

Get Autohome alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Autohome in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Autohome from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Autohome in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.70 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.38.

About Autohome

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.