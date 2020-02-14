Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 202,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,609 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $34,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 222.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 807,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,398,000 after buying an additional 557,645 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,955,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,117,899,000 after buying an additional 368,108 shares during the period. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $49,308,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,346,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,315,953,000 after buying an additional 194,250 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 11.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,757,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $283,686,000 after buying an additional 181,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADP. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.20.

In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.08, for a total value of $340,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,710 shares in the company, valued at $4,372,756.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $574,177.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,304 shares in the company, valued at $3,233,767.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,528 shares of company stock valued at $2,556,051. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $181.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,566,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,999,610. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $148.07 and a 1 year high of $180.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $77.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.61.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 46.96%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 12th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

