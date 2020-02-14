Avalara’s (AVLR) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Stephens

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at Stephens in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $106.00 target price on the stock. Stephens’ price target points to a potential upside of 16.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Avalara in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Avalara in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Avalara from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.34.

Shares of Avalara stock opened at $91.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.10. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.07 and a beta of 0.46. Avalara has a 12-month low of $47.75 and a 12-month high of $94.64.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $107.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.09 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 15.13% and a negative return on equity of 15.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avalara will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider William Ingram sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total value of $1,783,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,853,601.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $1,342,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,109 shares of company stock worth $7,742,934 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in Avalara by 1,145.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Avalara by 724.4% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Avalara during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Avalara during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avalara during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

