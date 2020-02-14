AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) Short Interest Update

AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the January 15th total of 1,500,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 645,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Shares of AVB stock opened at $225.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $214.41 and its 200-day moving average is $212.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.34 billion, a PE ratio of 40.00, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.48. AvalonBay Communities has a 52 week low of $191.42 and a 52 week high of $226.32.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($1.20). The business had revenue of $593.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.59 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 35.42%. AvalonBay Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.10%.

AVB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $244.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $234.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.69.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, COO Sean J. Breslin sold 777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.51, for a total value of $165,897.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.9% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 130.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 860.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 12,041 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 84.7% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 34,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,333,000 after acquiring an additional 15,615 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 81,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,123,000 after acquiring an additional 26,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

