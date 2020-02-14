Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $5,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Avangrid by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 813,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,841,000 after acquiring an additional 8,282 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avangrid by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 26,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Avangrid by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Avangrid by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 136,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,125,000 after purchasing an additional 10,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Avangrid by 567.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 41,567 shares in the last quarter. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Avangrid from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of AGR stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.88. 2,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,680. The firm has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.11. Avangrid Inc has a 1 year low of $47.50 and a 1 year high of $53.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.78 and a 200 day moving average of $50.43.

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

