Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) Short Interest Up 9.5% in January

Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,180,000 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the January 15th total of 1,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 373,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NYSE AGR opened at $53.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.66. Avangrid has a 52-week low of $47.50 and a 52-week high of $53.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robecosam AG lifted its position in shares of Avangrid by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 475,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Avangrid by 1,256.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Avangrid by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Avangrid by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 105,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,404,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Avangrid by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Avangrid from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Avangrid presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $51.00.

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

