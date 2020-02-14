Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) Shares Acquired by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 280.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 24,285 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $4,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 6,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 6,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peachtree Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVY traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $137.63. The company had a trading volume of 91,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,172. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $132.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.52. The stock has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.44, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.32. Avery Dennison Corp has a 52 week low of $99.00 and a 52 week high of $141.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.04. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 51.98%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Corp will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.15%.

In related news, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 5,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.72, for a total transaction of $667,183.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,959,257.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVY shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.40.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

