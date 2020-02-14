Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners trimmed its stake in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 62.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 653,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,105,611 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.78% of Avery Dennison worth $85,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 10.2% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 12.4% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 16,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 19.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 30,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,487,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 21.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 51,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,866,000 after buying an additional 8,989 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 16.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. 88.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AVY opened at $138.16 on Friday. Avery Dennison Corp has a twelve month low of $99.00 and a twelve month high of $141.09. The company has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 51.98% and a net margin of 4.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avery Dennison Corp will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 35.15%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avery Dennison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Argus started coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.40.

In related news, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 5,027 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.72, for a total value of $667,183.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,297 shares in the company, valued at $2,959,257.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

