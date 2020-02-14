Axe (AXE) 24-Hour Volume Hits $4.87 Million

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. Axe has a market cap of $3.18 million and approximately $4.87 million worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Axe has traded up 5% against the US dollar. One Axe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.61 or 0.00005892 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including FreiExchange, Crex24 and Hotbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 45.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PayDay Coin (PDX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Axe Profile

Axe (CRYPTO:AXE) is a coin. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com.

Buying and Selling Axe

Axe can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, FreiExchange and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axe using one of the exchanges listed above.

