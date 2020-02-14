B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY) Major Shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. Buys 13,828 Shares

B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 13,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.32 per share, for a total transaction of $142,704.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get B. Riley Financial alerts:

On Friday, February 7th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 48 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.18 per share, for a total transaction of $488.64.

On Monday, January 27th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 9,309 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.19 per share, for a total transaction of $94,858.71.

On Friday, January 24th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 15,413 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.24 per share, for a total transaction of $157,829.12.

On Friday, January 10th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 94,151 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $954,691.14.

On Tuesday, January 14th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 183,927 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,872,376.86.

Shares of NASDAQ RILY traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.81. 38,512 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,629. B. Riley Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.03 and a fifty-two week high of $30.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 4.51. The firm has a market cap of $724.36 million, a PE ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.78.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of B. Riley Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its position in B. Riley Financial by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 316,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,975,000 after buying an additional 63,135 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in B. Riley Financial by 306.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 73,939 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 55,739 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in B. Riley Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,327,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in B. Riley Financial by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 518,293 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,049,000 after buying an additional 44,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in B. Riley Financial by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 405,924 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,221,000 after buying an additional 36,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.83% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Valuation and Appraisal, and Principal Investments – United Online and magicJack.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.