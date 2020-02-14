B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP cut its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 787,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 9,091 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 2.92% of B. Riley Financial worth $19,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 321.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,145 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial during the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,028 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,091 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares during the period. 50.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of B. Riley Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th.

In other B. Riley Financial news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 9,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.19 per share, with a total value of $94,858.71. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 302,848 shares of company stock worth $3,080,244. 24.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ RILY traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,093. The stock has a market cap of $724.36 million, a PE ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.83. B. Riley Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.25 and a fifty-two week high of $30.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 4.51.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Valuation and Appraisal, and Principal Investments – United Online and magicJack.

