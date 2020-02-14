B. Riley Weighs in on Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:MNR)

Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 12th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.90. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on MNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

NYSE MNR opened at $14.85 on Friday. Monmouth R.E. Inv. has a 52-week low of $12.76 and a 52-week high of $15.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 8.86 and a current ratio of 8.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12 and a beta of 0.64.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $40.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.22 million. Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 38.88%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNR. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 230,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,337,000 after acquiring an additional 45,336 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. during the 4th quarter valued at $1,001,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 252,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 51,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 4,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $120,348.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,741,296.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Umh Properties, Inc. purchased 17,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.86 per share, for a total transaction of $255,517.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 18,817 shares of company stock worth $278,924 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. Company Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 113 properties containing a total of approximately 21.8 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

