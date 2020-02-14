Balchem (BCPC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 21st. Analysts expect Balchem to post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ BCPC opened at $111.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Balchem has a twelve month low of $82.33 and a twelve month high of $113.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 45.50 and a beta of 1.07.

Get Balchem alerts:

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. This represents a yield of 0.51%. Balchem’s payout ratio is 17.28%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BCPC shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Balchem in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Balchem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.67.

About Balchem

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.