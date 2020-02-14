Banco Santander Brasil SA (NYSE:BSBR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Analysts expect that Banco Santander Brasil SA (NYSE:BSBR) will report $0.24 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Banco Santander Brasil’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the lowest is $0.23. Banco Santander Brasil posted earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banco Santander Brasil will report full-year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $0.95. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.08. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Banco Santander Brasil.

Get Banco Santander Brasil alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banco Santander Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander Brasil to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of Banco Santander Brasil stock opened at $9.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.92. Banco Santander Brasil has a twelve month low of $9.49 and a twelve month high of $13.43. The firm has a market cap of $36.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 6th. Banco Santander Brasil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander Brasil by 183.7% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander Brasil by 114.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander Brasil by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander Brasil by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 4,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander Brasil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $171,000. 1.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Banco Santander Brasil

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. The company offers checking and savings accounts; priority services, such as withdrawals, debit cards, deposits, and transfers; onshore and offshore financial products and services, investment advice, and asset management services; consumer credit for purchasing motor vehicles, and other goods and services; local loans, commercial finance, trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as Banco Nacional de Desenvolvimento Econômico e Social on-lending transfer services; payroll, mortgage, and agribusiness loans, as well as microcredit; investment products; and credit cards and foreign exchange services.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banco Santander Brasil (BSBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.