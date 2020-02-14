BancorpSouth Bank Acquires 2,239 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

BancorpSouth Bank grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 26.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 14,438.5% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,470,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453,527 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,234,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 16.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,198,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,454 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 193.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,661,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 129.3% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,033,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,763,000 after acquiring an additional 583,023 shares in the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JNJ stock opened at $150.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $126.10 and a one year high of $154.50. The stock has a market cap of $399.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.74.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The business had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

In related news, Director Hubert Joly purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $141.28 per share, with a total value of $706,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $706,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $8,683,741.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,061,068.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on JNJ. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.92.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

