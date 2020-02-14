Band Protocol Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.31 Million (BAND)

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 14th. In the last week, Band Protocol has traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Band Protocol has a total market capitalization of $6.24 million and $1.31 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Band Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00003403 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003255 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $356.28 or 0.03473080 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009755 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.71 or 0.00250670 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00042311 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00156790 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About Band Protocol

Band Protocol's total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,865,835 tokens. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Band Protocol is bandprotocol.com. Band Protocol's official message board is medium.com/bandprotocol.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Band Protocol

Band Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Band Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Band Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

