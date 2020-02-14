Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) Price Target Cut to $37.00

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) had its price objective dropped by Citigroup from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price points to a potential upside of 8.06% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NTB. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of NTB stock opened at $34.24 on Friday. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $41.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.47 and a 200-day moving average of $32.42.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 14,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 15,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. 71.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile financing, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

