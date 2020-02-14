Barclays’ (BARC) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank

Barclays (LON:BARC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They presently have a GBX 208 ($2.74) target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.24% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.89) price target on shares of Barclays in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 185 ($2.43) price target on Barclays and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Barclays in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 185 ($2.43) target price for the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Monday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 215 ($2.83).

Shares of LON BARC traded down GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 175.92 ($2.31). The stock had a trading volume of 30,558,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,310,000. Barclays has a one year low of GBX 131.04 ($1.72) and a one year high of GBX 192.99 ($2.54). The stock has a market cap of $30.49 billion and a PE ratio of 17.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 177.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 163.27.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, including retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

