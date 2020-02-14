Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Getting Critical News Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

Media coverage about Barclays (NYSE:BCS) has trended negative recently, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Barclays earned a media sentiment score of -2.69 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

NYSE BCS opened at $9.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.27. Barclays PLC has a 1 year low of $6.54 and a 1 year high of $10.22.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Barclays from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barclays presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers personal and business banking services; credit and debit cards; international banking; and private banking services, which include investment, wealth planning, and credit and specialist solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, and family offices.

