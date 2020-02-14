Barclays Reiterates €45.00 Price Target for Renault (EPA:RNO)

Renault (EPA:RNO) has been given a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective by equities researchers at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.06% from the stock’s previous close.

RNO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on Renault and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €59.00 ($68.60) target price on Renault and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on Renault and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on Renault and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €62.00 ($72.09) price objective on Renault and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €54.31 ($63.15).

Shares of EPA RNO opened at €35.42 ($41.18) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €38.68 and its 200 day moving average price is €46.47. Renault has a 52 week low of €73.71 ($85.71) and a 52 week high of €100.70 ($117.09).

Renault Company Profile

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

