Barnes Group (B) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 21st. Analysts expect Barnes Group to post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:B opened at $66.10 on Friday. Barnes Group has a 12 month low of $42.39 and a 12 month high of $67.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Several research firms have issued reports on B. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Barnes Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Imperial Capital boosted their target price on Barnes Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Sidoti upped their target price on Barnes Group from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barnes Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.30.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

