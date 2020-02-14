Barrington Research Cuts Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Price Target to $105.00

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) had its price target cut by analysts at Barrington Research from $107.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barrington Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.09% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on KAI. ValuEngine raised shares of Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Kadant to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Sidoti cut their price objective on shares of Kadant from $107.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.22.

NYSE KAI traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $96.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 472 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,870. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.64 and its 200 day moving average is $94.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.32. Kadant has a 1-year low of $77.67 and a 1-year high of $114.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $182.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.38 million. Kadant had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 9.00%. Kadant’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Kadant will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Kadant news, Chairman Jonathan W. Painter sold 5,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.07, for a total transaction of $546,994.42. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 99,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,429,353.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jonathan W. Painter sold 3,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.54, for a total value of $359,630.16. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 96,311 shares in the company, valued at $9,105,241.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,391 shares of company stock worth $6,091,881. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Kadant by 1.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Kadant by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Kadant by 2.1% in the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 6,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Kadant by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Kadant by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

