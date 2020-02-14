Bata (BTA) Price Hits $0.0139

Bata (CURRENCY:BTA) traded up 11.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. Bata has a total market cap of $70,077.00 and $285.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bata has traded 14.9% higher against the dollar. One Bata coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0139 or 0.00000135 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Livecoin, YoBit and SouthXchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bata alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $81.77 or 0.00796993 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00009470 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001154 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000055 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00006549 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000345 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Bata Profile

BTA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 28th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,052,601 coins. Bata’s official message board is medium.com/@bata.io. Bata’s official website is www.bata.io. Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bata

Bata can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, YoBit, SouthXchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bata should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bata using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bata and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.