Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Price Target Raised to $102.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $100.00 to $102.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.19% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BAX. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Baxter International from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Baxter International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.50.

Shares of Baxter International stock opened at $92.57 on Friday. Baxter International has a fifty-two week low of $72.38 and a fifty-two week high of $95.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.45.

In other news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $125,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,515,723.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAX. Jennison Associates purchased a new stake in Baxter International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,841,000. Northcoast Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 5.7% in the third quarter. Northcoast Asset Management now owns 42,775 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 24.9% in the third quarter. ING Groep now owns 804,935 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,434,000 after buying an additional 160,664 shares during the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 33.9% in the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft now owns 7,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J. Goldman & Company purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International in the third quarter worth approximately $11,584,000. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

