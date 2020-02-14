BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Purchased by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in BCE by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in BCE in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BCE in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in BCE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BCE by 112.2% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. 45.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BCE opened at $48.37 on Friday. BCE Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.74 and a twelve month high of $49.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $43.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.47.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.19. BCE had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 18.85%. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. BCE’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.6267 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.29%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of BCE from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.73.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

