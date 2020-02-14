Beach Energy (OTCMKTS:BEPTF) Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group to “Outperform”

Beach Energy (OTCMKTS:BEPTF) was upgraded by Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Beach Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.65 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Beach Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.65.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BEPTF remained flat at $$1.46 on Friday. Beach Energy has a twelve month low of $1.21 and a twelve month high of $1.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.65.

About Beach Energy

Beach Energy Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. The company has operated and non-operated, onshore and offshore, oil and gas production from five producing basins across Australia and New Zealand. It has interests in approximately 450 exploration and production tenements.

