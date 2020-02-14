Beach Energy (OTCMKTS:BEPTF) Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to “Outperform”

Beach Energy (OTCMKTS:BEPTF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Beach Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.65 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.65.

BEPTF stock remained flat at $$1.46 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.77 and a 200-day moving average of $1.65. Beach Energy has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $1.93.

Beach Energy Company Profile

Beach Energy Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. The company has operated and non-operated, onshore and offshore, oil and gas production from five producing basins across Australia and New Zealand. It has interests in approximately 450 exploration and production tenements.

